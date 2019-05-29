Fifth Body Retrieved from Danube Confirmed to Be S. Korean

Photo : YONHAP News

Another body pulled from the Danube River in Hungary following a deadly boat accident last week has been confirmed as a South Korean, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 12.The South Korean government’s joint emergency response team said on Wednesday that the result of joint forensic works with Hungary found the body retrieved the previous day was of a South Korean man in his 20s.Hungarian divers discovered the body at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday while searching near the sunken vessel. Fourteen South Koreans and two Hungarians still remain missing.A total of 33 South Koreans were aboard a tourist boat when it sank within seconds last Wednesday in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River after being hit by a larger cruise ship. Only seven survivors have been confirmed thus far.