S. Korea, US Discuss North Korea Food Aid, ASF Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have discussed issues regarding inter-Korean cooperation such as Seoul’s planned food assistance for North Korea and possible joint efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever.An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Lee Dong-ryeol, director of the ministry’s peace diplomacy planning team, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea Alex Wong met in Seoul for two days of talks from Tuesday.According to the official, the two sides reviewed details of South Korea’s plan to provide food aid to the North.They also discussed the confirmed outbreak of ASF in the North and Seoul’s plan to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious animal disease.Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho said earlier that Seoul and Washington were exchanging opinions on the issue at working-level talks.Seoul is waiting for Pyongyang to respond to its proposal to cooperate on the prevention of the animal epidemic. It is known the potential cross-border cooperation may involve sending related equipment to the North, requiring exemptions on some of the sanctions against North Korea.