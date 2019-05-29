Aide for Ex Pres. Park's Confidante Arrested in Netherlands

Photo : YONHAP News

A close aide of former President Park Geun-hye’s confidante, Choi Soon-sil, has been arrested in the Netherlands.The South Korean Justice Ministry said on Wednesday that David Yoon was arrested by Interpol at a Dutch airport last Saturday.The arrest came after the South Korean prosecution issued an arrest warrant for him and sought Interpol’s cooperation.Yoon, known as a “steward” for Choi, was suspected of helping laundering and hiding Choi’s undue profits. He is also charged with receiving bribes from a businessperson in return for helping the development of a southern Seoul area via Choi’s presidential connections.The South Korean authorities plan to seek to extradite Yoon who is currently under custody by the Dutch authorities. According to the South Korean ministry, such efforts may take time if Yoon decides to file a suit with a local court to resist the extradition.