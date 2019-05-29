S. Korea to Restrict Tests on Working Animals

The South Korean government has announced a set of measures to prevent illegal testing on working animals.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Wednesday that the latest measures aim to toughen animal protection laws. Testing retired working dogs and other service animals will be banned unless it is deemed necessary for inevitable reasons.The penalty imposed on those violating the laws, which is currently a maximum three-million-won fine, will also be strengthened.The state ethics committee which approves animal tests will also be given more power in monitoring illegal activities.The measures come in response to public criticism following the revelation that several detection dogs have been used as test animals at Seoul National University’s College of Veterinary Medicine since last year and that one of them died in the process.