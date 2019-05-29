PM Lee Checks Quarantine Efforts against Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon visited areas in northern Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday to check on the government’s efforts to prevent African swine fever from entering the country.In his second field trip in four days following his visit to Gangwha Island in Incheon last Saturday, Prime Minister Lee stopped at an animal hygiene testing lab in Yangju and a fumigation facility in Paju and received briefings on quarantine efforts being made there.He called for thorough disinfection of vehicles carrying pigs, their feed and waste while also instructing quarantine workers to ensure their own health and safety.