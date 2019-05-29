Hungary to Deploy Large Crane to Salvage Ill-fated Tour Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

Hungarian authorities plan to deploy a large-sized crane to the Danube River in central Budapest this week to salvage a sunken tour boat that went down with 33 South Koreans on board.According to a local crane operator, the “Clark Adam” left for Budapest at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday local time from Komarno, Slovakia, located some 73 kilometers northwest from where the ill-fated boat sank. The crane is expected to arrive at the site on Wednesday afternoon.It is the largest crane in Eastern Europe and can lift up to 200 tons.The salvage operation is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the earliest.