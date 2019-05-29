US Seeks Cooperation from Allies against China's Threat over Rare Earths

The U.S. says it will deal with the potential weaponization of rare earth elements through cooperation with its allies.The U.S. Department of Commerce revealed the plan in a report released on Tuesday, outlining the U.S. federal government’s strategy to secure a stable supply of vital mineral resources.Calling access to such metals a national security issue, the department said the U.S. should continuously expand its cooperation with partners interested in the issue, including Canada, Australia, European Union, Japan and South Korea.Washington’s plan came out as China is moving to use rare earth metals as leverage in its disputes with the U.S. over trade and other issues. China is known to be providing more than 90 percent of the rare earth metals produced around the world.