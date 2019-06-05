Sixth Body Retrieved from Danube River Following Boat Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

Another body presumed to be of a South Korean male victim of a tourist boat sinking in the Danube River has been retrieved by search teams.The South Korean government’s emergency response team said the body was found near a window at the stern of the sunken vessel on Wednesday at around 9:21 a.m. local time after Hungarian divers went into the water to prepare for the planned salvage of the boat.Police took the body to a nearby hospital for identification.So far, 12 South Koreans have been confirmed dead while 14 other South Koreans remain missing along with two other Hungarian crew members.Five other bodies that were found between Monday and Tuesday were all confirmed to be South Koreans.A total of 33 South Korean tourists were aboard the boat when it was hit by a larger cruise ship last Wednesday and sank within seconds in the downtown Budapest section of the Danube River. Only seven people were rescued.