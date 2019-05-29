National Security Council Seeks Public Understanding over N. Korea Aid Plan

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean presidential office convened the National Security Council on Wednesday to exchange opinions about Seoul’s confirmed plan to provide food aid to North Korea via international agencies.NSC standing committee chief Chung Eui-yong presided over the meeting where participants agreed to further strengthen communication with the Korean public over the eight-million U.S. dollar donation to the World Food Program(WFP) and UNICEF for aid projects in North Korea. The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council finalized the humanitarian aid plan earlier in the day.The standing members also assessed the recent Asia security forum in Singapore and a series of defense ministers’ meetings held on the sidelines between South Korea and other countries, including the U.S., Japan and China.They highly evaluated agreements made by concerned countries to actively support close cooperation on national defense and diplomatic efforts for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.They also vowed to further strengthen Seoul’s security cooperation with major related countries for regional peace and stability.