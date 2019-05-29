Ceremony Marks S. Korea's 64th Memorial Day

Photo : KBS News

A ceremony marking South Korea’s 64th Memorial Day was held on Thursday to honor fallen patriots who gave their lives for the country.Some ten-thousand people attended the ceremony held at the Seoul National Cemetery, including the bereaved families of Korean War veterans, government officials and citizens.Among the attendees were bereaved family members of independence fighters who fought against Japanese colonial rule and whose remains had recently been posthumously repatriated to South Korea, and of Korean War dead whose remains were discovered at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.Also in attendance were the bereaved family members of a soldier who was killed in a rope snap accident at the Cheonghae naval unit some two weeks ago and a police officer who saved a drowning man while he was on vacation.