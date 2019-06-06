Pres. Moon Underlines Patriotism in Memorial Day Speech

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in says the days of dividing society into conservative and progressive forces are long gone, stressing there's no such distinction before patriotism.Moon made the remarks on Thursday in a speech at a ceremony marking the 64th Memorial Day at the Seoul National Cemetery.He said the freedom, democracy and economic development that South Koreans enjoy today are built on endeavors by both conservative and progressive forces.The president stressed he believes patriotism is about considering the fate of the nation as one’s personal fate instead of seeking vested interests or personal gain.Moon said he believes South Korea could move toward becoming an integrated society if people, whether they be conservative or progressive, focus on being patriots while refraining from extremism. He said he believes seeking such a goal is the true way to honor fallen patriots.