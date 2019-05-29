Freedom House Rates N.Korea 0 out of 4 in Press Freedom

Photo : KBS News

A Washington-based human rights group has again designated North Korea as one of the world's most repressive countries in terms of press freedom.Voice of America(VOA) said Wednesday that Freedom House rated North Korea zero out of four in its latest report, "Freedom and the Media: A Downward Spiral."North Korea was among 28 countries, including Russia, China, Yemen and Syria, that were given the worst scores.The North has been included among the worst rated in Freedom House’s report every year since 1980.Thirty-six countries including the US, Great Britain and Australia were rated four. South Korea received three points.The human rights watchdog assessed press freedom of 195 countries, using categories such as government censorship and crackdowns on journalists.