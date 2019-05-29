Bodies of 3 More S. Korean Tourists Found in Danube

Photo : KBS News

The bodies of three more South Korean victims from last week's tourist boat sinking on the Danube River were recovered Wednesday, bringing the total number of bodies recovered in the past three days to eight.The body of a 40-year-old woman surfaced around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday near the accident site while the body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered some 50 kilometers away. The third South Korean body that was found on Wednesday was that of a 60-year-old man near the body of the ship’s windows.As of Thursday morning local time, one more body was recovered, but the nationality of the victim has yet to be confirmed.So far, 15 South Koreans have been confirmed dead while eleven remain missing.Currently, a large crane is standing by in the northern part of Budapest’s downtown, waiting for the level of water to drop so it can pass through Margaret Bridge to get to the accident site and salvage the boat.With the crane yet to reach the collision site, salvage efforts, which were initially set to begin on Thursday, could be delayed.