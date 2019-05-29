S. Korea Near Bottom Among Advanced Countries in Energy Systems, Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has ranked near the bottom among 32 advanced countries for the second consecutive year in terms of energy systems' performance and transition readiness.According to related industries on Thursday, South Korea was 48th among 115 countries in terms of the Energy Transition Index which was recently released by the World Economic Forum. Among 32 nations categorized as advanced economies, South Korea came in 30th, the same as last year.The index gauges a country’s current energy system and its structural readiness to adapt to future energy needs.South Korea scored 58 out of 100. It scored highly in terms of economic growth and energy security but fared poorly in terms of per-capita energy consumption and carbon intensity.Sweden topped the index followed by Switzerland, Norway and Finland.An industry source said that in order for South Korea to join the higher ranks, it must raise energy efficiency in all industries while reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.