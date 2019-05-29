Trump Expresses Doubt over Reports of N. Korean Officials' Execution

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about recent reports that five senior North Korean officials were executed for their role in the failed Hanoi Summit.Speaking to reporters before his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Shannon on Wednesday, Trump said he doesn’t know if the reports are correct. He also expressed regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un being blamed too quickly for the reported executions.Trump said he looks forward to seeing Kim at an appropriate time, saying both of them would like to make a deal.He stressed diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang have been “going pretty well because there hasn’t been testing of anything major.”President Trump’s remarks came amid reports by South Korean and foreign media that said North Korea's special envoy to the U.S., Kim Hyok-chol and four senior Foreign Ministry officials were executed, while former nuclear envoy Kim Yong-chol was sentenced to hard labor for their role in the failed second U.S.-North Korea summit in February.However, Kim Yong-chol was later pictured with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a musical performance and CNN reported Kim Hyok-chol is alive and in state custody.