Bodies of Two S. Koreans, One Hungarian Found in Danube

Photo : YONHAP News

The bodies of two more South Koreans and a Hungarian were recovered from the Danube River following a deadly two-boat collision last week in Budapest.According to a South Korean response team, the body of a South Korean man in his 60s was found about six kilometers downstream from the accident site on Thursday morning local time.The search team recovered another body of a South Korean woman in her 30s some 40 kilometers from the accident site in the morning.A Hungarian patrol boat then found the body of a man four kilometers downstream from the accident site at around 6:25 p.m., later confirmed to be one of the two Hungarian crew members aboard the Hableany, which sunk with 35 people on board after a collision with a larger vessel last week.As of Friday morning, 18 South Koreans and one Hungarian have been confirmed dead while nine people remain missing. Only seven tourists aboard the ship are known to have survived last Wednesday's crash.