Heavy Rains Pound Gangwon Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are pounding parts of Gangwon Province on Friday and a heavy rain advisory has been issued for the region.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast up to 120 millimeters of rain in east Gangwon Province as well as for coastal and higher elevation areas of North Gyeongsang Province.Seoul and other parts of the nation are expected to receive five to 20 millimeters on Friday.The weather agency also projected strong winds of up to 20 meters per second to hit Jeju island and some peninsular coastal regions, calling for extra caution for residents in such areas.The rains are expected to stop in most parts of the country on Friday afternoon, but are likely to continue in eastern coastal areas through Saturday morning.Daytime temperatures are projected to be around 18 to 26 degrees Celsius around the country on Friday, slightly lower than or similar to the previous day.