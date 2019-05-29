S. Korea's Top Diplomat to Meet Hungarian Foreign Minister Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to meet her Hungarian counterpart on Friday to coordinate sustained cooperation in handling last week's deadly boat sinking that has left 26 South Koreans dead or missing.The minister on Thursday departed for Slovakia to attend multinational talks with the Visegrad Group -- a central European political alliance consisting of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia -- on Friday.On the sidelines of the talks, Kang plans to meet one-on-one with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss continued cooperation in relation to the boat sinking.Departing for the trip, Kang told reporters that she and Szijjarto will likely have in-depth discussions over the boat sinking, stressing the need to thoroughly identify those responsible for the accident.The Foreign Ministry said that after her trip to Slovakia, Kang will visit Serbia on Friday and Saturday to meet with top officials there, including Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.During the meetings, Kang plans to extend Seoul’s appreciation for Serbia's help in search operations and request further support for such efforts along its northern border with Hungary.