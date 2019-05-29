Trump to Visit S. Korea Right after Japan Trip in Late June

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to visit South Korea for two days right after attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28 and 29.A Seoul official said on Friday that an agreement had been reached between South Korean and U.S. authorities to arrange Trump’s second visit to South Korea, adding Seoul’s presidential office will determine the final schedule.Another official said a detailed itinerary has not yet been decided.During the scheduled trip, President Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump are expected to discuss cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization.Seoul and Washington announced the trip last month, but it was not known whether the visit would take place before or after the G20 summit. The two sides had agreed to discuss schedule details through further consultations.