Opposition Party Blasts Moon's Comment on Independence Fighter in Memorial Day Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Thursday criticized President Moon Jae-in for his remarks on a controversial Korean independence fighter during a Memorial Day speech the same day.LKP spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said in a statement that the independence fighter mentioned in the speech, Kim Won-bong, was described as a person who contributed to the foundation of the South Korea-U.S. alliance in Moon's speech.Kim went to North Korea in 1948 and was decorated for his services during the Korean War by Pyongyang.The main opposition blasted Moon for paying tribute to a person who received honors for war services on behalf of the North, saying that the president has a “serious problem” in his view of history.During the Japanese colonial period, Kim mobilized a Korean nationalist underground organization, the Korean Volunteer Corps, in 1938 and became its leader. He went on to serve as deputy commander of the Korean Liberation Army of the Provisional Government in 1942.After Korea’s liberation in 1945, Kim is alleged to have helped cement the Kim Il-sung regime in North Korea before being purged in 1958.President Moon said in his speech on Thursday that the independence fighter group led by Kim was incorporated into the Korean Liberation Army, which was the root of the liberated Korea's armed forces and the foundation of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.