S. Korea to Host 2023 Ministerial Meeting of Global Railway Organization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will host an annual ministerial-level meeting of global railway operators in 2023.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Friday that the country was named the host of the 51st Organization for the Cooperation of Railways(OSJD) Ministerial Conference during the 47th iteration of the meeting held in Uzbekistan this week.Established in 1956, the OSJD is an international organization with 29 member states, including the two Koreas, China, Russia, Vietnam, Hungary and Cuba, among others.The organization makes decisions and establishes international transport standards with regard to passenger and freight transportation of international railways.South Korea had made several attempts since 2015 to join the OSJD as a full member, but failed to do so due to North Korea's opposition.Along with the rest of the organization, Pyongyang finally approved Seoul’s membership last year amidst a period of warming inter-Korean relations.