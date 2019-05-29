Samsung Heavy Wins Order to Build Two LNG Carriers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has won a new order to build two liquefied natural gas(LNG) carriers.The firm said on Friday in a public statement that it received the 380 million dollar order from a customer from Bermuda. The two carriers will be delivered in stages by the end of 2022.So far this year, Samsung Heavy says it has secured orders to build ten LNG carriers as well as a floating production storage and offloading vessel.Including the latest deal, the company has reached 38 percent of its order target in 2019 -- seven-point-eight billion dollars.The deal comes as South Korea regained its position as the world's leading shipbuilder last year, driven by high-valued ships like LNG carriers and oil tankers.This is according to Clarkson Research Services, a UK-based research firm that also reported in December that Samsung Heavy and Korea’s other two largest shipbuilders secured over 80 percent of all orders placed for LNG carriers in 2018.