BTS Songs To Be Played During NASA's Next Lunar Journey

Photo : YONHAP News

Three BTS songs will be played during NASA's next journey to the moon, scheduled to take place by 2024.NASA's Johnson Space Center said in its Twitter feed on Tuesday that three BTS songs -- "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos" and "134340" -- will be added to a playlist for the six-day round trip journey.The U.S. space agency said it is planning a moon landing within the next five years to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing in 2019.Since Monday, it has been accepting recommendations from the general public on which songs to populate the playlist with, and the three BTS songs were among the most suggested.Noting that "there are a lot of BTS fans," the Johnson Space Center said on Twitter that it appreciated the submissions recommending the songs for inclusion in the lunar playlist."Moonchild" was featured on BTS lead singer RM's mixtape "Mono" released last October, while "Mikrokosmos" is a track on the band's latest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona."The other song, "134340," is about Pluto, with the name inspired by the International Astronomical Union's reclassification of Pluto as a dwarf planet in 2006, depriving it of its status as the ninth planet from the Sun.