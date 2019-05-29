Top Office: Nothing Decided on Chinese President's S. Korea Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says nothing has been decided regarding a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping.An official at the top office made the remark to reporters on Friday after being asked to comment on a local media report that suggested Xi is set to travel to Seoul at the end of this month around the time of the G20 summit, which will be held in Osaka, Japan on June 28th and 29th.While acknowledging the significance of a visit to South Korea by the Chinese president, the official said Seoul and Beijing continue to discuss the date, venue and method of the possible visit but nothing has been finalized.The official said the top office will be forthcoming if and when any concrete details on the matter materialize.Asked whether a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of the nation’s five major political parties will take place on Friday as proposed by the top office, the official said they are still waiting for the parties to conclude related consultations.