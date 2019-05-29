Top Office Urges Main Opposition to Accept Holding Multiparty Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has urged the main opposition party to accept a proposed meeting on Friday between President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of the nation’s five main political parties.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has been refusing the idea of multiparty talks, saying it wants to hold one-on-one talks with the president following a meeting between Moon and the leaders of just the ruling Democratic Party, the LKP and the minor Bareunmirae Party.The top office earlier proposed to the LKP that its leader, Hwang Kyo-ahn, sit down with President Moon after the group meeting with all five party leaders.A presidential official reiterated on Friday that the top office reflected the LKP’s request for a one-on-one meeting, adding the party should accept the offer if it is willing to hold dialogue.The official said the top office will closely observe what comes from consultations currently being held in parliament over the proposed talks.