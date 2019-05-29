Parties Divided on Moon's Reference to Independence Activist-Turned-N. Korean War Fighter

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties appear divided over President Moon Jae-in's reference to a late independence fighter who joined the North Korean military and fought against the South during the Korean War.During his Memorial Day address on Thursday, Moon credited Kim Won-bong and his Korean Volunteer Corps with laying the foundation for the national army and ultimately the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) criticized Moon for "destroying sovereign identity" and "repainting history," with floor leader Na Kyung-won accusing the president of dividing the nation and causing conflict.Minor right-of-center opposition Bareunmirae Party floor leader Oh Shin-hwan said speaking highly of a North Korean war fighter while commemorating South Korea's war dead is an insult to the nation's fallen heroes.The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, defended the president, saying he spoke from a patriotic point of view and distinguished Kim's life before and after he left for North Korea.Kim was an independence fighter against Japanese colonial rule who ascended to deputy commander of the Korean Liberation Army in 1942. Six years later he went to North Korea, where he earned commendation from Pyongyang for his efforts in the Korean War.Kim is alleged to have helped cement the Kim Il-sung regime in North Korea before being purged in 1958.