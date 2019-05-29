Recovery of Sunken Tour Boat in Budapest on Hold While Search for Survivors Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

The search for missing passengers following last week's fatal boat sinking in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River continues as preparations are under way to salvage the sunken vessel.According to the South Korean response team taking part in the search efforts on Friday, it expanded its own operational range from 50 to 100 kilometers downstream from the accident site and plans to bring in search dogs from neighboring countries to assist.The sinking of the "Hableany" last Wednesday has so far claimed the lives of 18 South Koreans and one Hungarian, with eight South Koreans and one other Hungarian still unaccounted for.The Hungarian government has been working to lift the vessel using a floating crane, which is currently docked close to the accident site.But with high water levels preventing the crane from being moved closer, officials are reportedly considering alternatives, including the deployment of a floating dock.A decision on how to salvage the ship will likely be made by the end of the week.