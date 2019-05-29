Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.16%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained three-point-22 points, or point-16 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-72-point-33.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-78 points, or one-point-24 percent, to close at 716-point-53.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-181-point-four won.