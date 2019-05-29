Samsung Has Third Most AI Patents After Microsoft, IBM

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics owns the third largest number of patents related to artificial intelligence(AI) among major global firms.According to a recent tally by German-based market researcher IPlytics, the Korean tech giant had eleven-thousand-243 AI-related patents as of January.Microsoft topped the list with 18-thousand-365 patents followed by IBM at 15-thousand-46.In August of last year, Samsung named AI, fifth generation communications, biotechnology and vehicle components as four key future growth sectors and announced plans to foster these fields.Samsung set up AI centers in seven cities around the world and has been investing in artificial intelligence.The IPlytics report said the number of AI-related patent applications worldwide jumped three-point-fourfold from some 22-thousand-900 in 2008 to over 78-thousand in 2018.This year, the number exceeded nine thousand in January.