Top Office: 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Inter-Korean Summit Outreach Efforts

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says it continues to reach out to North Korea to discuss another inter-Korean summit and that it's cautiously optimistic of such efforts.Speaking to reporters on Friday, a senior top office official was asked about whether a cross-border summit would be possible before a scheduled South Korea-U.S. summit takes place at the end of this month.The official said diplomatic details cannot be disclosed, but said that the government "is not doing nothing," even as North Korea appears recalcitrant regarding face-to-face meetings.The official added that Seoul is continually reaching out to Pyongyang, and that "cautiously optimistic" results may be anticipated from the diligent efforts.The official noted that U.S. President Donald Trump continues to emphasize the importance of inter-Korean dialogue.