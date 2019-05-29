Top Office Refutes Claim Seoul-Tokyo Ties Are at Worst Level

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s presidential office is refuting claims the Seoul-Tokyo relationship is at its worst.In a meeting with reporters on Friday, a high-ranking presidential official said the Moon Jae-in administration has been putting much thought and energy into efforts to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.The remarks came in response to speculation that the allegedly worst state of relations with Japan may prevent President Moon Jae-in from having a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka later this month.Demanding concrete reasons for such an assessment, the official said the top office cannot accept it if it is only because the South Korean government has not accommodated all of Japan’s requests.The official also refuted allegations that Seoul is doing nothing to improve its ties with Tokyo or needs to forgo its principles to mend relations.The official argued every South Korean administration has had disputes with Japan over historical matters since the two countries formed diplomatic ties, pointing out that the geographical location of the Korean Peninsula between continental and oceanic forces tends to make Seoul-Tokyo relations challenging.