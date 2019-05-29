Moon to Give Speech on Korean Peace at Oslo Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will give a keynote speech at a forum to be held at a university in Norway next week. The speech will be part of his Northern European tour which kicks off on Sunday.A senior presidential official told reporters on Friday that during the speech in Oslo, Moon will thank northern European countries' support for the Korean Peninsula peace process and explain his country's journey toward establishing peace on the peninsula.The official mentioned the Helsinki process during the Cold War era when countries sought to reduce tension between the Soviet and Western blocs in Europe.The official also cited the example of the very first meeting between representatives of the two Koreas and the United States that was hosted by Sweden.President Moon's speech in Oslo will likely underline the principled stances on Korean peace but may even include a specific message for North Korea aimed at breaking through the current stalemate in North Korea-U.S. negotiations since the Hanoi summit.Moon will visit the Norwegian capital next Tuesday to Thursday where he will also attend a cultural event hosted for a state guest.The president will then travel to Norway's second largest city Bergen where he will board a combat support ship constructed by a South Korean firm.