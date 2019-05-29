Seoul Considers Changing Frequency of Joint Liaison Meetings with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering adjusting the frequency of weekly inter-Korean meetings at the joint liaison office after North Korean representative has failed to show up for more than three months.The Unification Ministry’s deputy spokeswoman Lee Yoo-jin said in a regular media briefing on Friday that schedules of representatives of both sides, efficiency and each other’s respective situations need to be taken into account regarding the regularly scheduled meetings.She said the South will discuss with the North the details of what shape and form the meeting may take in the future.Asked whether the prospective changes signify a setback in inter-Korean relations, Lee dismissed such notions, saying the two sides can hold a meeting anytime, if necessary.The official added the two sides can also hold sufficient discussions and make coordination through deputy head meetings as they do now.The two Koreas opened the liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong in September of last year and agreed to hold a meeting between the South and North Korean heads once a week.However, such a meeting has not been convened for 15 consecutive weeks since February.