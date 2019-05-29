Global DRAM Prices Could Fall More Sharply in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

Global prices of dynamic random access memory(DRAM) products are expected to fall more sharply in the second half of this year than was previously expected.DRAMeXchange, an industry price tracker, on Thursday readjusted its outlook for DRAM prices and said they will decline by ten to 15 percent in the third quarter. Previously, it forecast a ten-percent drop.It also forecast a ten-percent decline in the fourth quarter, higher than its previous prediction of two to five percent.The data tracker attributed the readjustment to an expected drop in shipments of smartphones and server products made by Huawei due to U.S. sanctions on the Chinese tech giant.Earlier, investors had expected global demand for DRAM to bottom out in the second quarter and begin recovering from the third quarter.