S. Korean Institute Paints Dismal Human Rights Situation in N. Korea

A South Korean state-funded think tank says North Korea continues to execute its people without due legal procedures.The Korea Institute for National Unification(KINU) revealed the assessment in its annual white book on North Korean human rights released on Friday, noting executions with a perfunctory trial or even without one are taking place in the North frequently.The report is based on the institute’s in-depth interviews with 135 North Korean defectors who testified to the executions for such crimes as sexual assault, illegal drug trade and viewing of South Korean video contents. Embezzlement of state wealth and arrangement of trips to South Korea were also cited as reasons for executions.The institute said the practice of public executions along with mobilization of residents as spectators is on the decline in the North. However, it is uncertain whether this is because they are not being conducted as frequently or they are being replaced by summary or secret executions.The think tank said the practices of arbitrary and illegal arrest, detention and torture also continue in the North along with forced labor, violence and harsh treatment at detention facilities.