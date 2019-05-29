Moon Urges Public Servants to Be Active Administrators

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged public servants to raise their productivity, creativity and quality of services, promising more benefits and recognition for those with notable works.Moon hosted a luncheon for around 20 public employees, who were invited to the presidential office on Friday for making distinctive contributions to the public with their services.Moon said public officials should not just execute laws but become more active administrators armed with fresh views and creativity. He said the government will institutionalize benefits for such active administrators, including promotions and other preferential treatment in personnel matters.The president also emphasized administrative services that respond to the public's need and sympathy to win over public hearts and understanding.