Seoul Dismisses Claim 5G Huawei Components Compromise Security of S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office says the country's current use of Huawei’s fifth-generation mobile network products has no impact on the military security of the South Korea- U.S. alliance.A senior official of Cheong Wa Dae told reporters on Friday that Huawei components currently account for less than ten percent of all 5G mobile networks used in South Korea, pointing out that it is much less than the European Union and countries in Southeast Asia where they make up 40 percent and up to 80 percent, respectively.The official also ensured that the country’s military security communications network has been separated from the private communications network.The remarks comes two days after U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris made a veiled warning against South Korea using 5G-related Huawei products amid Washington’s sanctions on the Chinese firm.In a conference cohosted by the U.S. Embassy and the Korea Internet Corporations Association on Wednesday, Harris emphasized the importance of choosing a credible supplier in 5G services, saying cybersecurity of 5G networks is a key element in the protection of the allies’ communications systems.The South Korean official said it would be better for the two allies to avoid a binary approach over related matters and instead expand space for cooperation in areas where the two sides can work together in a constructive manner.