Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national soccer team beat Australia one-nil after a tough friendly in Busan on Friday.Striker Hwang Ui-jo scored the goal 30 minutes into the second half.South Korea, which is 37th in the FIFA rankings, has now recorded eight wins, eleven draws and nine losses against 41st-ranked Australia.Team Korea led by coach Paulo Bento will face Iran next at the Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. Tuesday.