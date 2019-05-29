Crane Arrives to Salvage Sunken Boat from Danube Sunday

Photo : KBS News

The tourist boat carrying South Korean tourists that sank in the Danube River in Hungary last week is expected to be salvaged on Sunday.A huge crane arrived at the site of the accident on Friday local time, ten days after the boat sank under the Margaret Bridge after being hit by a larger cruise ship.Hungarian authorities will bind the vessel with wires and take measures to prevent the loss of bodies that could be inside the boat.Meanwhile funeral and transport procedures have begun for the 19 recovered bodies of the deceased victims.The tour boat was carrying two Hungarians and 33 South Koreans when it sank on May 29th. Seven were rescued but nine are still missing as of Saturday morning.