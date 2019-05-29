South Korea Loses to France 4-0 in Opening Match of Women's World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's soccer team lost its first match of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday.Team Korea, led by head coach Yoon Duk-yeo, was defeated by the host country and one of the favorites to win the World Cup, France, with a final score of 4-0.France scored three goals in the first half and added its fourth goal in the 39th minute of the second half.South Korea will next take on Nigeria in Grenoble on Wednesday.South Korea, which is competing in the Women's World Cup for the third time aims to advance to the round of 16 for the second consecutive time.