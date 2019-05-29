Putin Calls for Security Guarantees for N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has again stressed the importance of security guarantees for North Korea during denuclearization negotiations.Speaking at an annual investment forum on Friday in Saint Petersburg, Putin said solid security guarantees need to be given to North Korea to persuade it to denuclearize.He said that North Korea has the example of Iraq and Libya and it doesn't want to repeat their fates.Putin said this issue was also discussed during summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping held in Moscow on Wednesday and that both China and Russia want the North to give up its nuclear weapons.The Russian leader also voiced hope that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could continue negotiations.