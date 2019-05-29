Weekly Gasoline Price Drops for the First Time in 4 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The weekly average price of gasoline has dropped for the first time in four months.According to Opinet, a Web site on oil price information run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline sold at filling stations nationwide fell one-point-two won per liter to just over one-thousand-535 won in the first week of June.The price of diesel also went down for the first time in four months, falling one-point-eight won per liter to one-thousand-396-point-nine won.The cost of butane which is the fuel for cars running on liquefied petroleum gas also edged down zero-point-one won per liter to 851-point-eight won.The National Oil Corporation attributed the lower prices to concerns on global economic growth triggered by the U.S. threat to raise tariffs on Mexican goods as well as increased crude oil inventory in America.