S. Korea, Hungary to Continue Cooperation in Search for Victims

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Hungarian counterpart for the second time since the deadly boat crash on the Danube and agreed to continue close cooperation in searching for victims and investigating the incident.Kang and Minister Peter Szijjarto met in Slovakia on Friday on the sidelines of a foreign ministerial meeting between Korea and the Visegrad Group, a regional alliance that includes Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.During the one-on-one, the Hungarian foreign minister explained that the Slovakian government adjusted the water level in the upper stream of the Danube River, making it possible for the crane which would be used to lift the sunken boat out of the water to reach the site of the accident.He added that search operations were also widening in cooperation with countries located on the lower areas of the Danube.Earlier, Minister Kang also met with Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak and thanked the Visegrad Group countries for their assistance in the search for Korean victims.