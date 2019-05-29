PM Visits Border Area to Urge Prevention of Spread of ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Saturday visited a pig farm and a military area near the inter-Korean border to check on quarantine efforts against African swine fever.At the pig farm in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, Lee was briefed on ongoing quarantine efforts, encouraged farm officials and also inspected fumigation facilities and fences installed to block wild boars from entering the farm.The prime minister then traveled to an area near Yeokgok Stream and received a briefing by the Defense Ministry on its quarantine operations.He checked the patrol situation and urged efforts to prevent wild boars from accessing the border area.The agriculture minister, vice defense minister as well as the governor of Gangwon Province also accompanied Lee on the trip.Prime Minister Lee had also visited Gangwha Island located near the Han River estuary last Saturday and Yangju and Paju in Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday as part of efforts to keep African swine fever at bay following a reported case in North Korea.