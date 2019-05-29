'American Accused in N. Korean Embassy Raid Cites Risk of Retaliation'

Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean American man arrested in the U.S. on charges of raiding the North Korean embassy in Spain claims that he faces possibly fatal retaliation from the North should he be extradited to Spain.According to the LA Times, attorneys for the 38-year-old former U.S. Marine Christopher Philip Ahn are making the case before a federal judge in Los Angeles that he is a devoted family man who is not a danger or a flight risk.In court papers filed Thursday requesting his release on bail, the attorneys cited the fact that Ahn was previously involved in the extraction of Kim Han-sol after his father Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader, was assassinated in Malaysia in 2017.They said Ahn’s life could be in jeopardy in Spain and that North Korea has every incentive to either capture and torture him to extract information regarding Kim Han-sol’s whereabouts or to simply murder him as retribution for embarrassing the regime.