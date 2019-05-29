Body of One S. Korean Retrieved from Danube

Photo : YONHAP News

The body of another South Korean victim was recovered from the Danube River on Saturday following a deadly two-boat collision late last month in Budapest.According to a South Korean response team, the body of a South Korean was found 22 kilometers downstream from the site of the accident at 6:30 p.m. Saturday local time.The body was later confirmed to be of a South Korean woman in her 20s and one of the 33 South Korean passengers aboard the Hableany, which sank after a collision with a larger cruise ship on May 29th.As of Sunday, 19 South Koreans and one Hungarian have been confirmed dead while eight people remain missing. Only seven tourists aboard the ship are known to have survived last month's crash.