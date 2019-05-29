S. Korea Beats Senegal on Penalties to Reach Semifinals of U-20 World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Saturday advanced to the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after securing a dramatic victory against Senegal on penalties.In the quarterfinals at Bielsko-Biala Stadium in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, the South Korean team battled Senegal to a 3-2 penalty shootout win after a 3-3 draw in the 120 minutes of regulation and extra time.The game was tied 2-2 and went into extra time, but the two nations scored each to level the score again at 3-3. South Korea grabbed the victory in the penalty shootout.South Korea reached the semifinals of the top youth tournament for the first time in 36 years since 1983.The Taegeuk Warriors will take on Ecuador early Wednesday Korea time. Ecuador defeated the United States 2-1 in the quarterfinals.