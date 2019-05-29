Moon Embarks on Trip to Finland, Norway, Sweden

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a week-long trip to Finland, Norway and Sweden in northern Europe.The president will first visit Finland for a three-day state visit from Sunday to Tuesday.The presidential office said Moon will hold summit talks with President Sauli Niinisto on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and economic cooperation in the fourth industrial revolution, such as 5G network and artificial intelligence.Moon will then fly to Norway on Tuesday, becoming the first South Korean president to make a state visit to the Nordic nation.During the three-day trip, Moon will attend a state banquet hosted by King Harald V and hold summit talks with Prime Minister Erna Solberg.Moon's office said the president is slated to deliver a keynote speech at the University of Oslo on Wednesday on his visions and Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon will then head to Sweden on Thursday for a three-day state visit. He will attend an official welcoming ceremony, hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and hold a summit with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.Moon will also deliver a speech at the Swedish parliament, called Riksdag, in Stockholm later Friday to explain his policy of the Korean peninsula peace process.The top office expressed hope that the president's regional tour will become an opportunity to reaffirm cooperation with the Nordic nations in the process of achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a permanent peace.