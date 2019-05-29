S. Korea to Foster 2,250 Talents for 4th Industrial Revolution by 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will foster over two thousand talents who will lead the country's development of technology in the era of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Sunday that it will jointly foster two-thousand 250 talents by 2023 with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.The Science Ministry will nurture 800 people in the areas of information and communication and broadcasting, such as artificial intelligence and big data.This year, the ministry will select and send 93 graduate or doctoral students from 20 local universities to 42 foreign universities or research institutes for joint projects or internship programs.It will also commission foreign universities to set up training programs on artificial intelligence for selected South Koreans.