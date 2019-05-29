Salvage of Sunken Boat in Budapest Likely to Begin Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Hungarian authorities have nearly completed preparations to salvage a sunken tour boat that took the lives of at least 19 South Koreans in the Danube River late last month.Hungarian authorities in charge of the operation planned to bind the sunken vessel with four wire harnesses on Sunday, but they completed just three and decided to install the last one on Monday.Full preparations will be complete when the fourth harness is installed and connected, along with the other three, to a large crane positioned at the accident site along with a barge.Local media said the salvage operation is expected to begin on Tuesday.As of Sunday, 19 South Koreans and one Hungarian have been confirmed dead while eight people remain missing. Only seven tourists aboard the ship are known to have survived the May 29th sinking.